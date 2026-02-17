Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has announced its plans to launch a new integrated video podcast experience on its Apple Podcasts app this spring.

Apple Expands Podcasts Amid Rival Push

This development also aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to bolster its streaming segment, as evidenced by its successful series “Severance” on Apple TV. The new podcasting feature could potentially add another dimension to Apple’s content offering and further strengthen its position in the streaming market.



Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Apple in the 94th percentile for quality and the 51st percentile for momentum, reflecting mixed performance. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare Apple’s performance with its peers.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Apple stock declined 5.62%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Friday, it fell 2.27% to close at $255.78.

