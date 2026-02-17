Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is reportedly contemplating ending the Department of War’s association with AI firm Anthropic.

AI Safeguards Clash With Pentagon

The Department of War’s relationship with Anthropic is under scrutiny, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Axios on Monday.

Another high-ranking Pentagon official told the publication that the company could soon be labeled as a “supply chain risk.” He also stated that it would be "an enormous pain" to disentangle from the arrangement and added that they would ensure the company "pays a price" for forcing their hand.

If Anthropic were labeled a supply chain risk, companies working with the Pentagon would have to certify they don't use its Claude AI, which could be challenging.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Anthropic is prepared to relax its terms of use but remains adamant about preventing its tools from being used for mass surveillance of Americans or for developing autonomous weapons. The Pentagon, however, deems these conditions excessively restrictive.

The Department of War and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

Amodei Warns On Chips, AI Spending

Notably, Anthropic’s Pentagon contract is valued at up to $200 million out of its $14 billion in annual revenue, as per the publication.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock