Ireland's privacy regulator has launched a formal probe into Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok, escalating scrutiny over how the tool processes personal data and generates sexualized content on X.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission Opens GDPR Inquiry

On Tuesday, the Data Protection Commission said it has launched a large-scale investigation into Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot integrated into X, Reuters reported.

The probe centers on concerns about how the chatbot processes personal data and its alleged creation of manipulated sexualized images, including those of children.

As X's lead regulator in the EU, the Irish watchdog will assess whether the company complied with the bloc's strict privacy rules under the General Data Protection Regulation.

GDPR allows fines of up to 4% of a company's global annual revenue for serious violations.

AI-Generated Images Spark Global Backlash

The inquiry follows reports that Grok generated AI-altered, near-nude images of real people in response to user prompts, triggering widespread criticism.

X announced restrictions aimed at curbing the chatbot's ability to produce such material, but concerns persisted.

Regulatory pressure is mounting beyond Ireland. The European Commission has also opened a separate investigation into whether Grok disseminates illegal content in the EU, while Britain's privacy watchdog has launched its own probe.

Musk, who owns X, has previously criticized European tech regulations. President Donald Trump has also described EU fines on American tech firms as a form of taxation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: bella1105 on Shutterstock.com