A Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) owner has claimed that the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system drove onto a boat ramp on a lake before he intervened and stopped.

FSD Trouble?

On Sunday, Daniel Milligan shared a video on the social media platform X, tagging Elon Musk as well as Tesla's VP of AI, Ashok Elluswamy, sharing that his Tesla vehicle "tried to drive" Milligan into a lake. Milligan then said that the car was running FSD's version 14.2.2.4.

Milligan then quoted his video with an update, sharing that the same problem occurred once again. Milligan showcased in the video that he set a destination on the map and then kicked off the FSD.

The video then shows the Tesla driving onto the boat ramp once again before Milligan braked. "Here is a video I took inside the car to prove I didn't fake it. It's repeatable at night," he said in the post.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Ross Gerber Slams FSD, Elon Musk Touts Largest AV Fleet

Meanwhile, investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC says that Tesla stock could rally once the company announces operating "hundreds" of unsupervised Robotaxis in Austin, as well as other cities.

Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.09% to $417.44 at Market close on February 13.

