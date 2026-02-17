Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has reiterated the April production goal for the upcoming Cybercab.

No Steering, Pedals

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, the billionaire quoted a video that showcased a clip from an old interview Musk gave where he predicted the advent of autonomous vehicles. "Cybercab, which has no pedals or steering wheel, starts production in April," Musk said in the post.

Radical Production Redesign

Musk's post was in turn quoted by user Jo Bhakdi on X, who said that Musk's bullish comments on the Cybercab come as April was just "6-8 weeks away."

In a response to Bhakdi, Musk shared that the Cybercab was an all-new product and that Tesla was adopting a "radical redesign of car manufacturing to achieve ~5X higher production rate." He added that the implication was that the "output S-curve" would be slow initially, but would eventually be "super high volume."

Musk had earlier shared that the production of the Cybercab would be agonizingly slow in the beginning, but would later ramp up and become "insanely fast."

Elon Musk Touts Largest Autonomous Fleet

Meanwhile, Musk has also made a bold prediction that Tesla's autonomous fleet would be the largest fleet of AVs as far into the future as the billionaire could imagine.

It's worth noting that Tesla currently offers the Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) service on its vehicles, which is capable of about Level 2 in autonomous driving and requires human attention and intervention from time to time.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.09% to $417.44 at Market close on February 13.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock