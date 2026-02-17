General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has no plans to discontinue the Chevrolet Silverado EV even as the Donald Trump administration has rolled back the EPA's 2009 Endangerment Finding.

No Plans To Stop

Chevrolet's Director of Communications, Shad Balch, in a report by Detroit Free Press, reiterated the automaker's commitment to EV pickup trucks. "Chevy is committed to the success of Silverado EV," Balch said.

Balch also added that the company was offering additional trims and investing in marketing for the EV pickup. Balch also said that there were no plans to cut production at this time.

GM's EV Charges

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that General Motors scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: GM gained 1.44% to $81.08 at Market close on February 13, but declined 0.07% to $81.02 during the after-hours session.

