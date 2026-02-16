Editor’s Note: The GameStop price action in this story has been updated for accuracy.

On Monday, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) made a tongue-in-cheek comment after Logan Paul's rare Pokémon card sold for a record-breaking $16.5 million at auction.

Record-Breaking Pokémon Card Auction Confirmed By Guinness

Paul's PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator officially became the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction after bidding closed early Monday following a 42-day online sale.

A PSA 10 represents a virtually flawless card, featuring four sharp corners, crisp focus and its original surface gloss fully intact.

The YouTuber and professional wrestler purchased the Pikachu Illustrator card for $5.3 million in 2021, setting a record at the time. He has now sold it for $16.492 million, including the buyer's premium, according to auction house Goldin.

The Pikachu Illustrator card, originally awarded to winners of a 1998 illustration contest in Japan, is one of the rarest Pokémon collectibles ever produced.

GameStop Says It's Steering Clear Of The Card

Following the news, GameStop chimed in on X, saying, "We won't even offer $4. We don't want to go anywhere near this card."

GameStop did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

GameStop Offers Up To $1,500 For Graded Trading Card Trade-Ins

Notably, last year, GameStop deepened its collaboration with trading card grading firm Professional Sports Authenticator or PSA, a unit of Collectors Universe.

The two companies initially teamed up in 2024.

As part of the expanded partnership, GameStop and PSA introduced "Power Packs," blind bags designed for customers 18 and older.

Each pack included one PSA-graded trading card, featuring either football or Pokémon.

GameStop accepts officially graded PSA trading cards bearing the Lighthouse label. The company pays up to $1,500 in either cash or store credit. Trade-in offers for graded trading cards are not negotiable.

Price Action: GME shares rose 0.21% on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

GME shows a stronger price trend in the short and medium term but remains in a longer-term downtrend, with a weak Momentum ranking, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com