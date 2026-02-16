Peter Steinberger, the creator of the AI assistant OpenClaw, has joined OpenAI to spearhead the development of next-generation personal AI agents.

OpenClaw Founder Joins OpenAI

The announcement was made on Sunday by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X, who said Steinberger's expertise will help advance AI assistants that can handle everyday tasks efficiently.

"Peter Steinberger is joining OpenAI to drive the next generation of personal agents," Altman wrote. "OpenClaw will live in a foundation as an open-source project that OpenAI will continue to support."

In a separate post, Steinberger also shared that he has joined ChatGPT-parent.

OpenClaw's Rise And Impact

OpenClaw, initially known as Clawdbot or Moltbot, has gained rapid popularity since its debut in November, attracting more than 100,000 stars on GitHub and 2 million visitors in a single week, Reuters reported, citing Steinberger.

Users praise it for automating tasks like managing emails, checking in for flights, and interacting with insurers.

Steinberger said in a blog post, "It's always been important to me that OpenClaw stays open source and given the freedom to flourish. Ultimately, I felt OpenAI was the best place to continue pushing my vision and expand its reach."

Security Concerns and Open-Source Future

Despite its popularity, OpenClaw has faced scrutiny. China's industry ministry warned that misconfigured open-source AI assistants could pose security risks or expose users to data breaches.

Meanwhile, the prediction market is betting that there's a 50% chance that OpenAI will go public this year.

