Chinese technology giant ByteDance is set to implement measures to curb unauthorized use of intellectual property on its AI video generator, Seedance 2.0.

The pledge from ByteDance comes amid legal threats from U.S. studios, including Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) , according to a report by Reuters on Monday.

Seedance 2.0 Gains Traction

Videos created by Seedance 2.0, which debuted last week, have gained significant traction in China. Among them is a viral video featuring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The AI model has been lauded for crafting cinematic narratives with minimal input, drawing comparisons to DeepSeek.

Disney’s Legal Threat

Disney has issued a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, accusing the company of utilizing Disney characters to train Seedance 2.0 without authorization.

A source informed Reuters that Disney claims Seedance includes a pirated library of copyrighted characters from franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.

Additionally, Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ:PSKY) has also sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, citing “blatant infringement” of its intellectual property, according to Variety.

Disney has previously taken similar actions against Character.AI and has a licensing agreement with OpenAI for character use in its Sora video generator.

The legal actions by Disney and Paramount Skydance highlight the growing tensions between content creators and AI developers over intellectual property rights.

Recent Lawsuits For Copyright Infringement

Earlier, John Carreyrou and other authors filed lawsuits against major AI firms for using copyrighted books without permission.

Anthropic earlier reached a $1.5 billion settlement with authors who accused the AI company of using millions of pirated books to train its Claude chatbot.

Photo courtesy: Tang Yan Song via Shutterstock