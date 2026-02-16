On Sunday, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the government will seek broader authority to regulate internet access.

Starmer Pushes Faster Internet Regulation

"Technology is moving really fast, and the law has got to keep up," Starmer said in a statement, Sky News reported.

His office said expanded powers would allow ministers to act on policy reviews within months rather than wait years for new primary legislation, reducing parliamentary delays when addressing emerging digital risks.

Starmer said that “no platform gets a free pass” from the new restrictions.

Under-16 Social Media Ban Under Review

The U.K. government last month launched a consultation on a possible Australia-style ban that would restrict social media access for children under 16.

Spain, Greece and Slovenia are also weighing similar proposals.

Malaysia also now requires social media platforms to implement electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) identity checks using official IDs such as MyKad, passports or MyDigital ID, as part of its Online Safety Act.

Last month, France's lower house also passed a bill that would prohibit children under 15 from accessing social media platforms.

The Czech government is also considering a possible ban on social media access for children under 15.

AI Chatbots, Deepfakes And Age Verification

The U.K. government also plans to widen laws banning the creation of sexualized images without consent, extending them to more AI chatbots, including systems such as Grok, developed by Elon Musk's xAI.

Officials acknowledged that virtual private networks can bypass geographic restrictions and said the child safety review will examine whether age limits should also apply to VPN access.

Social Media Ban Triggers Legal And Free Speech Clash

After Australia became the first nation to prohibit children under 16 from using major social media platforms, Musk's X complied just hours before the deadline, stating the decision was not voluntary.

In 2024, Australia passed one of the world's strictest social media laws, requiring platforms to block users under 16 or face fines of up to A$49.5 million. YouTube was initially exempt due to its educational role and supervised family account features.

In December, when the ban took effect, YouTube logged out millions of teens, saying it would comply with the law despite opposing its inclusion in the crackdown.

Trump Warns EU Of Fees As Rubio Presses Europe On Security

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day, at the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reassured European leaders that the U.S. remains committed to the transatlantic alliance, CNN reported.

He also warned that Washington may act alone unless Europe takes greater responsibility for its own security and reforms its approach to international cooperation.

