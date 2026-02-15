On Sunday, Elon Musk said his $849.3 billion fortune is overwhelmingly tied to his ownership stakes in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX.

Musk Responds To Wealth Creation Debate

Responding to a post on X about Musk creating wealth for others, the tech mogul said he has already created it "thousands of times over."

"My ‘net worth' is almost entirely due to my ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. I have <0.1% that is cash," Musk wrote.

He added that employees at both companies receive stock and options and noted that Tesla is ">80% owned by retail investors and index/pension funds."

On Forbes real-time billionaires list, Musk tops the rankings with a net worth of $849.3 billion, followed by Larry Page at $251 billion, Sergey Brin at $231.7 billion and Mark Zuckerberg at $219.4 billion, all of whom are U.S.-based tech leaders.

Trillionaire Talk Gains Momentum

Musk's comments come as prediction market Kalshi shows rising odds of him reaching a $1 trillion net worth before 2027, with traders assigning a probability of about 78%.

Speculation intensified after SpaceX merged with Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI, valuing the combined entity at approximately $1.25 trillion.

Musk is estimated to own about 43% of the new entity, a stake worth more than $530 billion.

Last month, Musk's EV company Tesla posted quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share, topping the consensus estimate of 45 cents by 12.36%. Revenue for the quarter totaled $24.9 billion, surpassing analysts' $24.78 billion estimate.

Here's a look at Tesla's stock gains over the years:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla earns a strong Momentum rating in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, reflecting a solid long-term price trend, though the stock is trending downward in the short and medium term.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

