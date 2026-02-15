Investing legend Charlie Munger believed there is only one truly rational way to make decisions in both investing and life: stack every choice against your single best alternative and only act if it's clearly better.

Munger Frames Decisions Around A Single Best Option

In Munger's view, you don't need to analyze every option in isolation and only know what your current "best" opportunity is, then discard anything that doesn't beat it. He treated this as a master "filter" for investing and life, allowing him and Warren Buffett to ignore thousands of potential ideas and focus on a handful that clearly surpassed what they already owned.

Opportunity Cost As A Lifewide Decision Filter

He later joked that "life is a whole series of opportunity costs" and that you should marry "the best person who will have you," adding that investing works the same way.

Other Investing Giants Echo Munger's Framework

Munger's opportunity-cost filter has influenced a wide circle of investors. Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks agrees that every decision carries an opportunity cost and warns that the risk of missed upside can be as important as the risk of loss.

Modern thinkers such as Naval Ravikant have echoed the same logic in life rather than stock picking, advising people to say no to anything that doesn't clearly beat their best use of time and energy.

