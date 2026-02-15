The French president celebrated Europe’s most powerful rocket launch after it successfully deployed 32 Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Leo satellites into orbit, as Jeff Bezos steps up his challenge to SpaceX’s Starlink.

Ahead of the Donald Trump–Xi Jinping meeting scheduled for April, the Trump administration has reportedly paused several critical technology security measures targeting China.

Earnings Snapshot

Retail, Restaurant & Entertainment

Software & Semiconductors

Applied Materials announced that it had settled with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), resolving allegations that certain shipments to China between November 2020 and July 2022 did not comply with U.S. Export Administration Regulations.

Salesforce stock fell after reports surfaced of recent workforce cuts affecting fewer than 1,000 employees.

Automobile

Electric vehicle (EV) sales worldwide saw a notable decline in January 2026, largely due to a significant drop in the Chinese market, which has been a major player in the EV sector.

WeRide and Uber announced the launch of Abu Dhabi’s first commercial robotaxi service in the city center.

Smartphones

Apple secured a courtroom win after a jury rejected claims from Optis Wireless that the iPhone maker infringed its 4G wireless patents.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Elon Musk slammed AI startup Anthropic for alleged bias and misanthropy after the company announced a $30 billion funding round, pushing its valuation to $380 billion.

Anthropic has announced a $20 million donation to Public First Action, a bipartisan organization focused on advancing AI governance and public education.

Anthropic said that it will shoulder the full cost of electricity price increases linked to its growing network of U.S. data centers, pledging that households won’t be left paying for AI’s expanding energy footprint.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO) announced a significant commercial order for its Embodied AI data collection strategy.

Elon Musk said that his artificial intelligence company xAI has undergone a restructuring following a wave of co-founder departures.

TikTok parent ByteDance has launched its latest generative AI image model, Seedream 5.0, aiming to compete with Google's Nano Banana image editor at a more affordable price.

French AI startup Mistral AI unveiled a €1.2 billion ($1.43 billion) investment with Swedish company EcoDataCenter to bolster Sweden's digital infrastructure.

OpenAI may face significant fines after a watchdog group alleged the company violated California’s new AI safety law with the release of its latest coding model, GPT-5.3-Codex.

OpenAI started testing advertising inside ChatGPT for U.S. users on its Free and Go plans, saying the move will not influence responses or compromise user privacy.