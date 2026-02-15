From Spotify's impressive Q4 revenue beat to Amazon's Super Bowl ad controversy, Apple's political bias allegations, Elon Musk's criticism of Anthropic, and Intel's penalty in India, there was no shortage of action in the tech world this week.

Here's a quick recap of the top stories.

Spotify's Q4 Revenue Surpasses Expectations

Spotify Technology reported a 7% YoY increase in revenues, reaching €4.53 billion and surpassing the consensus of €4.52 billion. The growth was driven by Premium revenues of €4.01 billion and ad-supported revenues of €518 million, both exceeding Street expectations. Analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating and a $700 price target for the company.

Amazon's Super Bowl Ad Sparks Controversy

Amazon.com Inc's Super Bowl commercial, featuring its Ring unit's smart home cameras, sparked backlash over privacy concerns. The ad, which focused on the use of smart cameras to find lost puppies, has led to Amazon facing renewed scrutiny over video surveillance.

FTC Chairman Writes To Apple CEO Over Alleged Political Bias

Andrew Ferguson, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman, sent a letter to Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook expressing concerns about alleged political bias in Apple News. The letter addressed allegations of the news service promoting content from left-wing outlets while suppressing conservative publications.

Elon Musk Criticizes AI Startup Anthropic

Elon Musk slammed AI startup Anthropic for alleged bias and misanthropy following the company's announcement of a $30 billion funding round, which pushed its valuation to $380 billion. Musk's criticism came as the startup's valuation more than doubled since September.

Intel Penalized In India Over Discriminatory Warranty Policy

Intel Corp was penalized by India's antitrust regulator for implementing a discriminatory warranty policy on its boxed microprocessors in the country. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a penalty of INR 27.38 crores (approximately $3.3 million) on Intel for violating provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

