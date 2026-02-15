It was a week of ups and downs for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , with the company facing challenges and celebrating victories. Here’s a round-up of the key events that unfolded over the week.

What Happened In The Chinese Market?

Despite a sluggish start to the year in China’s smartphone market, Apple managed to defy the trend. January 2026 saw a 23% year-over-year drop in smartphone sales, but Apple managed to hold its ground. Counterpoint Research attributed the decline to changes in holiday promotions and last year’s subsidy surge.

Read the full article here.

FTC Chairman Writes To Tim Cook Over Alleged Political Bias

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman, Andrew Ferguson, expressing concerns about alleged political bias in Apple News. The letter, sent on Wednesday, raised concerns about the systematic promotion of news articles from left-wing outlets and the suppression of content from conservative publications.

Read the full article here.

Apple Scores Major Legal Victory Against Optis Wireless

Apple secured a significant legal win on Thursday when a jury dismissed claims from Optis Wireless that the company had infringed its 4G wireless patents. The dispute revolved around allegations that Apple’s iPhones and other products violated patents linked to the 4G LTE standard.

Read the full article here.

Apple Stock Dips After Siri Delay

Apple’s stock experienced a temporary selloff following reports of a potential delay in new Siri features. Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, noted that the stock was down 1.2% after Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported the delay could be three to four months.

Read the full article here.

Tim Cook Promises To Celebrate Apple’s 50th Anniversary

Amidst the ups and downs, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, promised to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary. The company is expected to release new smartphones and celebrate record financial results in 2026.

Read the full article here.

Photo by jamesteohart via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.