Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that as far into the future as he can see, he expects the EV giant to have the largest fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Aligning With Tesla's Long-Term Goals

Musk's declaration is in line with Tesla's work on autonomous vehicles, with the company currently undertaking trials of its Robotaxis in Austin.

"Tesla will have the largest fleet of autonomous vehicles as far into the future as I can imagine," Musk said.

The company has also been investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance its vehicles’ self-driving features.

Why It's Important

While Tesla relies heavily on cameras for its self-driving tech, Waymo emphasizes a standard that surpasses human driving capabilities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock



