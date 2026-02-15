Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is actively recruiting AI chip designers in South Korea, according to a recent announcement on Thursday.

Tesla's Ambitious Chip Making Target

The recruitment drive in South Korea aligns with the company’s vision to lead in AI chip production, a critical component for its electric vehicles and other technological advancements.

"This project aims to develop AI chip architecture that will achieve the highest production volume in the world in the future," the company said in a post on X, as translated from Korean to English.

How To Apply?

The company said that it is seeking talented individuals to join in developing the world's highest-level mass-produced AI chips. The position is for an AI Chip Design Engineer, and interested people can send in their applications to Ai_Chips at tesla dot com.

Tesla has also asked applicants to mention in the mail the three most challenging technical problems they have solved so far.

Tesla's Chip Production Expansion

This is part of a broader strategy by Tesla to expand its custom chip production capabilities. Recently, the company has been hiring silicon module process engineers in locations like Austin and Palo Alto, covering various chip manufacturing disciplines such as lithography and etching.

The Elon Musk-led company has also committed to investing approximately $2 billion into xAI, as part of a Series E funding round.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock



