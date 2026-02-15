The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has issued a threat to sue Elon Musk’s xAI over allegations that its gas turbines are causing pollution in Mississippi and Tennessee.

What Is NAACP Saying?

The NAACP states that the turbines installed near xAI’s data center, Colossus 2, in Southaven, Mississippi, are releasing harmful pollutants such as smog-forming nitrogen oxides, fine particulate matter, and formaldehyde. These emissions are reportedly causing health issues like asthma and respiratory illnesses.

"Our communities are not playgrounds for corporations who are chasing profit over people. xAI's first data center is already creating pollution for Mississippi's neighbors in Memphis — a community already suffering from decades of disparity — and now they are polluting in Southaven, Mississippi," said NAACP's Environmental and Climate Justice Director Abre' Conner in a statement.

xAI Accused Of Violating Clean Air Act

The Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice have sent a notice of intent to sue xAI, accusing it of violating the Clean Air Act.

The notice was also sent to several officials, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

xAI's Environmental Practices Under Scanner

The legal threat from the NAACP against xAI comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the company’s environmental practices.

The recent merger between SpaceX and xAI has highlighted Musk’s ambition to create “datacenters in the sky,” which are touted as more efficient due to better access to solar energy and reduced cooling needs.

xAI has also been under the scanner for its AI chatbot, Grok, which has been reportedly found to generate sexualized images of people without consent, even after X announced restrictions.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock



