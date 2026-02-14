Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, projects Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will deploy its Optimus humanoid robot to transform factory life, then home life, by 2028/2029.

Humanoid Robots Pose Massive Engineering Challenges

Wood took to X to share ARK Invest’s findings on the intricacy of humanoid robots. According to their research, developing humanoid robots is “200,000 times more complex” than robotaxis.

She attributed this complexity to the “first principle’s approach” and “dogged determination” of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla.

Wood projected that Tesla’s Optimus will start transforming factory and home life by 2028 or 2029.

The post responded to a previous X post by Captain Eli, who identifies himself as a Tesla investor and quoted Musk on the engineering challenges of building Optimus, particularly the complexity of its hands.

Optimus Seen As Tesla's Next Frontier

Musk has been a vocal advocate for humanoid robots, often citing them as a key driver of Tesla’s long-term value.

In January, angel investor Jason Calacanis said Optimus could overshadow the company's automotive legacy.

ARK Invest’s prediction aligns with Musk’s ambitious plans for Optimus. Earlier this year, Musk claimed that Optimus could potentially build civilizations on distant planets in the future, positioning the robot as a revolutionary force in both industry and beyond.

In June 2025, ARK Invest projected that humanoid robots could unlock $250 billion in untapped gross domestic product.

Cathie Wood's ARK Venture Fund also holds SpaceX at 11.23% and xAI at 6.31%, giving the fund a combined 17.54% stake and underscoring strong confidence in Musk's other ventures.

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos via Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.