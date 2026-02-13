Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk projected a future where mass and energy, not the U.S. dollar, will serve as the global currency.

Musk, on Friday, responded to a post on X by user @IterIntellectus, suggesting that AI-run solar-powered orbital computing could exceed Earth’s total current energy production by a factor of 1.8 million within three decades, considering SpaceX’s development pace as outlined by Musk.

He envisions SpaceX deploying orbital solar-powered computing, starting at 100 GW in the first year and scaling to 16 million TW by year 30, effectively turning the solar system into a massive AI infrastructure through lunar factories and mass driver networks

The SpaceX CEO said, “The system won’t use dollars as currency in the future. Just mass and energy.”

Musk’s Unconventional Take On Currency, AI, Future Income

Dollar Faces Decline Amid Global Uncertainty

However, Morgan Stanley projects a V-shaped path, with the dollar index falling to 94 in Q2 2026 before rebounding to 100 by year-end, potentially supported by stronger growth, higher interest rates, and fiscal stimulus from the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

