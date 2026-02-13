Taiwan raised its 2026 economic growth outlook as the island continues to benefit from booming AI-driven exports.

AI-Driven Exports

Taiwan's exports surged about 70% in January, the fastest pace in 16 years, as global demand for AI-related hardware continues to accelerate.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) remains central to that strength, serving as the world's dominant contract chipmaker and a critical supplier of advanced semiconductors. The company plays an outsized role in Taiwan's economy and holds significant weight in the country's leading stock index.

Government Forecasts

The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics now expects GDP to expand by 7.71% this year, sharply above the 3.54% growth pace it projected in November, and said further upward revisions remain possible, Reuters reported Friday.

The agency slightly lowered its fourth-quarter 2025 growth estimate to 12.65% but raised full-year growth to 8.68%, the fastest rate in 15 years.

Officials said the balance of risks skews toward further upgrades, as major cloud service providers ramp up AI-driven capital spending, reinforcing durable demand for Taiwan's semiconductor exports.

Taiwan also projected exports surging 22.22% in 2026, far above its prior forecast, while inflation is expected to remain below the central bank's 2% target.

Nvidia Expansion

Taiwan is also reinforcing its role as a global AI and semiconductor center as Nvidia moves ahead with a significant project to build a Taipei headquarters.

Taipei City Government signed an agreement for the Beitou-Shilin Technology Park site, granting Nvidia a 50-year lease with a potential 20-year extension and 12.2 billion New Taiwanese dollars in royalties.

Nvidia expects to invest more than 40 billion New Taiwanese dollars (about $1.3 billion) and create over 10,000 jobs once the project is operational, alongside plans to use the site as a commercial office and develop a broader business park. This expansion comes as Nvidia deepens ties with Taiwan Semiconductor amid booming AI demand.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.05% at $368.30 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $380.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock