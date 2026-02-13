Ahead of the Donald Trump–Xi Jinping meeting scheduled for April, the Trump administration has reportedly paused several critical technology security measures targeting China.

The paused actions include prohibiting China Telecom from operating in the U.S. and limiting the sale of Chinese-made equipment to U.S. data centers, reported Reuters on Friday.

Also on hold are proposed bans on domestic sales of routers produced by TP-Link, restrictions on the U.S. internet businesses of China Unicom and China Mobile, and a rule blocking the sale of Chinese electric trucks and buses in the U.S.

The measures have been suspended following an October trade truce between the two presidents. As part of the agreement, China also pledged to delay export restrictions on rare-earth minerals vital to global tech manufacturing.

The Chinese Embassy opposed politicizing trade and technology issues, while welcoming U.S. cooperation and expressing hope that 2026 would bring strategic collaboration.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Tech War Persists Despite Pause

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock