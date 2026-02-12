On Thursday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) secured a courtroom win after a jury rejected claims from Optis Wireless that the iPhone maker infringed its 4G wireless patents.

Texas Jury Sides With Apple In Patent Dispute

The dispute centers on allegations by Texas-based Optis Wireless that Apple's iPhones and other products violated patents tied to the 4G LTE standard.

Optis sued in 2019, arguing Apple failed to properly license the technology, reported Reuters.

A prior jury in 2020 awarded Optis $506 million. A retrial in 2021 resulted in a $300 million award. Both decisions were later overturned on appeal.

In the latest trial in Marshall, Texas, jurors sided with Apple.

"We thank the jury for their time and we're pleased they rejected Optis' false claims," an Apple spokesperson said, the report noted.

"Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies, which it has done repeatedly to Apple in an attempt to obtain an excessive payout."

Optis did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

UK Case Still Pending

Separately, a U.K. court ruled last year that Apple owes Optis $502 million for infringing related patents. Apple has appealed, and the U.K. Supreme Court is expected to hear the case in June.

Price Action: Apple closed at $261.73 on Thursday, down 5%, in regular trading and slipped another 0.53% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

