Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) announced Thursday that the company is teaming up with Mazda to enhance customer experience at U.S. dealerships.

Boosts Dealership Experience

The partnership with Mazda aims to improve customer interactions at dealerships, potentially increasing efficiency and satisfaction.

This collaboration highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its service offerings beyond traditional ride-hailing.

In addition, the initiative reflects Uber’s strategy to leverage its technology platform in various sectors, enhancing its value proposition.

As Uber continues to innovate, it may attract more users and partners, which could positively impact its long-term growth.

This partnership with Mazda is significant as it demonstrates Uber’s commitment to diversifying its service offerings and enhancing customer experiences. By integrating its technology into the automotive sector, Uber positions itself as a versatile player in the evolving transportation landscape.

Launch Of First First Robotaxi Service In Abu Dhabi

Starting today, Uber riders traveling to or from the newly added areas may be matched with a WeRide GXR Robotaxi via UberX or Uber Comfort, or book directly through the app’s dedicated “Autonomous” option.

Uber’s Bearish Trend: Technical Indicators Overview

The broader market is experiencing a downturn, with the Nasdaq down 1.45% and the S&P 500 down 0.91%. Uber’s decline aligns with this trend, suggesting that the stock is caught in a broader sell-off rather than reacting solely to company-specific news.

Currently, Uber is trading 11.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Shares have decreased 11.51% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 26.93, which is considered oversold territory, suggesting potential for a rebound if buying interest increases. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is oversold, the overall trend remains negative.

Key Resistance : $77.50

: $77.50 Key Support: $69.50

Uber’s Financial Forecast and Analyst Sentiment

Uber Technologies is slated to provide its next financial update on May 6, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 72 cents (Down from 83 cents YoY)

: 72 cents (Down from 83 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $13.30 billion (Up from $11.53 billion YoY)

: $13.30 billion (Up from $11.53 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 15.0x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $108.92. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Feb. 6)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Feb. 6) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $105.00) (Feb. 5)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $105.00) (Feb. 5) RBC Capital: Outperform (Maintains Target to $105.00) (Feb. 5)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a fair P/E multiple, the strong consensus and rising estimates suggest analysts view the growth prospects as justification for the 55% upside to analyst targets.

UBER Price Action: Uber Technologies shares were down 1.14% at $70.20 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image Via Shutterstock