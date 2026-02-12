Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said artificial intelligence could trigger a "new golden era of discovery" within the next decade, transforming medicine, energy and even space exploration.

AI Set To Transform Medicine And Science

On Wednesday, speaking on the Fortune 500: Titans and Disruptors of Industry podcast, Hassabis said humanity is entering a period of "radical abundance" driven by AI.

"In 10, 15 years' time, we'll be in a kind of new golden era of discovery that [is] a kind of new renaissance," he said.

He highlighted AI's potential to revolutionize medicine, predicting personalized treatments and cures for major diseases.

Google Restructures To Lead AI Revolution

Hassabis acknowledged the challenges ahead, calling the coming decade a "classic innovator's dilemma" for Google.

"If we don't disrupt ourselves, someone else will," he said.

This philosophy guided the 2023 merger of Google Brain and DeepMind, creating a unified research powerhouse to train advanced AI models like Gemini and Nano Banana.

Hassabis also pointed to DeepMind's AlphaFold, which solved the decades-old protein folding problem, as proof of AI's scientific capabilities.

He is now applying the technology at Isomorphic Labs to accelerate drug discovery, aiming to make the process "1,000 times more efficient" and advance preclinical cancer trials.

AI Jobs Impact And Startup Bubble Concerns

Earlier, Hassabis said AI was beginning to affect hiring, particularly in internships and entry-level roles, though there was no evidence of widespread job losses.

He noted companies were slowing junior hiring as AI automated routine tasks, but broader labor data did not show mass displacement.

Hassabis urged students to master AI tools, arguing that hands-on technical skills could matter more than traditional internships in an AI-driven job market.

He also warned that heavy investment in early-stage AI startups with little revenue suggested parts of the market could be in a bubble, while maintaining that AI remained overhyped in the short term but undervalued over the long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Photo For Everything via Shutterstock