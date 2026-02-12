Investor Gary Black has rejected Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) communications strategy, which was focusing on discounts rather than features.

Premium Brand

Quoting a post on the social media platform X by Tesla's official North American handle on Wednesday, which showcased that Tesla vehicles were available for under $40k, the investor shared his disappointment. "I don't think a strategy that leads with a discounted price for a premium brand like $TSLA is very smart," Black said.

He added that the Elon Musk-led company's communication and marketing should instead focus on "how Tesla EVs offer the greatest benefits to consumers," like range, charging, self-driving suite and more to consumers of other car brands.

Tesla's Unorthodox Marketing

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.72% to $428.27 at market close on Wednesday, but declined 0.18% to $427.52 during after-hours trading.

