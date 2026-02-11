On Wednesday, Deepwater Asset Management's managing partner Gene Munster addressed Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) temporary selloff after a report emerged that some Siri features could be delayed.

Siri Delay Dip Won't Derail Apple Intelligence Upside: Munster

Munster took to X and said Apple is down 1.2% after Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported that the new Siri is delayed by three to four months.

The brief slip in Apple's share compared to Nasdaq's 0.3% decline shows "how low of a bar investors have on Apple Intelligence's potential," Munster stated.

The analyst said that the stock price would have declined more if investors had higher expectations for the new Siri.

"The bottom line is Apple Intelligence continues to hold optionality value for AAPL investors. I believe they'll eventually get it right and be a key beneficiary of what will be a significant personalized AI opportunity," he wrote.

Apple closed Wednesday's regular session up 0.67% and in after-hours trading it has gained another 0.15%, reaching $275.90, according to Benzinga Pro.

Apple's Siri Upgrade Delayed After Testing Issues: Report

Cupertino's plans to overhaul Siri have been hit by some testing difficulties, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tech giant now intends to roll out new features in phases, with some updates getting delayed until iOS 26.5 and even iOS 27.

Internal testing has reportedly revealed problems with the software. This includes Siri struggling with queries, slower response times and accuracy inconsistencies.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Apple's 2026 Siri Launch Timeline Now Uncertain

Apple had delayed the launch of the new Siri in the spring of last year. At the time, the company said updated Siri would debut in 2026. However, it did not specify the timelines.

At the time, company executives said that they were more concerned about reliability than meeting a deadline.

The report said internally, the company targeted March 2026 for the launch, but now it may be delayed again for some features.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, AAPL continues to demonstrate a solid trend across short, medium and long-term periods, though it scores weaker on valuation metrics.

