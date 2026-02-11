On Wednesday, Maye Musk celebrated her son Elon Musk's latest accolade after Forbes ranked him No. 1 on its 2026 list of America's greatest living innovators, ahead of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Jensen Huang.

Elon Musk Ranked No. 1 On Forbes 250 Innovators List

Forbes named Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO the top innovator on its annual "Forbes 250" list.

The list cited his role in building or scaling five multibillion-dollar companies across different industries: electric vehicles at Tesla, space exploration at SpaceX, brain-computer interface startup Neuralink, artificial intelligence venture xAI and tunneling firm The Boring Company.

According to Forbes, Musk is "the only person in history" to have founded or grown five companies, each now valued in the billions, spanning separate sectors.

Gates is ranked third for founding Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and for global philanthropy, while George Lucas is ranked fourth for "Star Wars" and film technology innovation.

Maye Musk Reacts: ‘Proud Mom'

Shortly after the announcement, Maye Musk reposted the Forbes cover on X, writing, "Proud Mom."

Musk's Net Worth And The New Space Race

Musk's recognition comes as he remains the world's richest person, with a net worth of about $684 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Earlier this month, Musk said SpaceX would prioritize building a base on the moon before sending humans to Mars.

Last month, Bezos' Blue Origin also announced it would pause its space tourism flights to focus on developing a lunar lander for NASA.

TSLA shows a strong long-term price trend but a weaker trend in the short and medium term, along with a low Value ranking, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Photo Courtesy: Vladimir Tretyakov / Shutterstock.com



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.