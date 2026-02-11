A young aspiring writer once asked Netflix Inc. co-founder and first CEO Marc Randolph how to pitch their ideas to the streaming giant without an agent. Randolph's response was filled with “tough love.”

Randolph Shares Advice For Aspiring Writers

In a 2021 Reddit AMA, the writer explained they were struggling financially and mentally, filled with ideas for stories, characters and worlds, but unable to afford an agent or a traditional publishing path.

In response, Randolph said that anyone with access to a computer, phone or basic editing software already has everything needed to start creating.

"If you really want to write a movie — just write one… If you want to make a movie — just make one," he said. "You have all the tools you need."

He stressed that the focus should be on the creative process itself, not fame or fortune.

"If you want to get rich and famous from making movies… you are doing it for entirely the wrong reasons. But if you love the process of creation — then just create," Randolph wrote.

Talent Comes From Practice, Not Permission

Randolph encouraged the writer to practice relentlessly. "If you are not talented, the very act of doing it over and over again will help you develop the skills to be talented," he said.

"Once you have talent that people want to watch, Netflix, HBO, Disney and everyone else in the world will clamor to want to work with you."

The co-founder concluded with a reminder of self-accountability: "The only person holding you back is you."

Randolph's Net Worth, Netflix Origins And Revenue Growth

Randolph's net worth is currently estimated at $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He co-founded Netflix alongside Reed Hastings on Aug. 29, 1997, in Scotts Valley, California.

Netflix officially launched its website in April 1998, featuring roughly 900 titles. By 1999, the company introduced a subscription model that allowed unlimited rentals for a monthly fee, eliminating late charges.

In 2002, Netflix went public, offering 5.5 million shares at $15 each. In its early years as a public company, the stock delivered impressive triple-digit returns to investors.

Today, the streaming giant boasts a market capitalization of $336.21 billion.

Last month, Netflix reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.05 billion, marking a 17.6% increase from the same period last year and surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $11.97 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

NFLX shows a weak price trend across short, medium and long-term periods, with low Value and Momentum scores, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

