Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) could be in for an exciting 2026 with the release of new smartphones and celebrating record financial results. The company will also reach a half century in business in 2026.

Here's what CEO Tim Cook said about the potential to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary.

Apples' 50th Anniversary

Apple memorabilia is hitting auction records in early 2026 as auction houses and collectors search for pieces of history of the technology company ahead of its 50th anniversary.

The company was founded on April 1, 1976, and will hit 50 years in less than two months from now.

During a recent meeting with Apple employees, CEO Tim Cook shared his thoughts on the company's milestone, as reported by Bloomberg.

"I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment — 50 years," Cook said. "It's an extraordinary accomplishment."

Cook said the company has been going through old photographs and old products as it works towards its anniversary and acknowledged the way Apple has "changed the world."

"Are we going to celebrate it? You better believe it. We're not ready to say exactly how yet, so stay tuned."

The Apple CEO acknowledged that the company doesn't spend a lot of time looking back at history, instead focusing on "what's next."

"We've really had to work hard on this to get in a reflective state, but when you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing. It really does. I promise some celebration."

Apple Stock Underperforms in 2025

Apple stock gained 11.5% in 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 (+16.6%). Year-to-date, shares are up 1.7% in 2026.

With the company reporting record quarterly results and iPhone revenue, investors likely want to see a more positive reaction from the market.

The 50th anniversary could put more attention on the technology giant and could also allow the company to celebrate its past milestones, such as the iPhone, while also putting the spotlight on its next wave of iPhones, including a foldable smartphone.

Photo: Andrey Bayda via Shutterstock