The Trump administration is reportedly pushing the tech giants to publicly commit to a draft compact aimed at ensuring the rapid expansion of energy-intensive data centers does not drive up household electricity costs, strain water resources, or undermine grid reliability.

The broad components of the agreement, according to a POLITICO report on Tuesday, are:

Power Costs

The compact requires AI data center developers to bear 100% cost of any new power generation their facilities need and to sign long-term electricity contracts to prevent costs from shifting to other customers if projects fall through. Companies would also agree to cover the full cost of any present or future transmission upgrades needed to connect new data centers to the grid.

Additionally, the tech firms would commit to working with regulators to set power and transmission rates that protect, and ideally lower, residential electricity prices in areas where their data centers operate.

All Encompassing Rules

The principles would cover not only company-owned data centers but also leased or third-party-operated facilities to prevent firms from shifting impacts elsewhere.

Community Programme And Federal Support

The agreement would require companies to launch AI education programs in local communities and schools and adopt measures to reduce noise, traffic, and other neighborhood disruptions.

In return, the federal government would support faster grid interconnections for new data centers to the bulk power system.

The administration plans to announce the initiative at a White House event, though it is unclear which companies will participate or have signed on.

Reining In Data Center Energy Costs

This move by the Trump administration follows a proposal that PJM Interconnection, the largest power grid operator in the U.S., hold an emergency auction allowing tech giants to bid on 15-year contracts for building new power plants.

