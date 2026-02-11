OpenAI may face significant fines after a watchdog group alleged the company violated California's new AI safety law with the release of its latest coding model, GPT-5.3-Codex.

High-Risk GPT-5.3-Codex Sparks Safety Concerns

Last week, The Midas Project claimed OpenAI failed to implement legally required safeguards for models classified as high cybersecurity risks, as outlined in its own safety framework.

GPT-5.3-Codex is part of OpenAI's effort to reclaim its lead in AI-powered coding and, according to company benchmarks, outperforms previous models and competitors in coding tasks.

Watchdog Challenges OpenAI's Compliance Claims

OpenAI disputes the allegations.

However, Midas Project founder Tyler Johnston criticized the release.

This is “especially embarrassing given how low the floor SB 53 sets is: basically just adopt a voluntary safety plan of your choice and communicate honestly about it, changing it as needed, but not violating or lying about it," he said.

Safety researchers like Nathan Calvin of Encode also questioned OpenAI's defense, noting, "From reading the relevant docs … it doesn't look ambiguous to me."

OpenAI Growth Surges Amid Anthropic Rivalry

On Monday, OpenAI's momentum increased as CEO Sam Altman reassured employees and investors despite mounting competition from Anthropic's upgraded coding tools.

Altman said in an internal Slack message that ChatGPT had returned to more than 10% monthly growth and that an updated Chat model was set for release that week.

He also noted that Codex usage rose about 50% after the launch of GPT-5.3-Codex and a standalone Mac app.

OpenAI pushed back against Anthropic's Super Bowl ads, criticizing the idea of advertising in ChatGPT.

Altman called the ads "deceptive," though a person familiar with the matter said the company planned to test clearly labeled ads placed at the bottom of responses without influencing answers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

