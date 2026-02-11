Employees at Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) are reportedly urging CEO Marc Benioff to publicly condemn the recent actions of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), while also calling for the prohibition of Salesforce software by immigration agents and support for federal legislation to reform the agency.

Backlash After Benioff’s ICE Joke

The letter also highlights Benioff’s "unique weight in Washington," and urges him to use it to issue a public statement condemning ICE’s conduct and to establish “red lines” prohibiting the use of Salesforce’s cloud and AI products for state violence.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Workforce Cuts Amid AI Shift

In September 2025, Salesforce eliminated 4,000 customer support roles, reducing its support workforce from 9,000 to 5,000 employees, Benioff said on the Logan Bartlett Podcast.

Shares Hit 52-Week Low Amid Selloff

Salesforce is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 25, after markets close.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place CRM in the 73rd percentile for quality and the 65th percentile for growth, reflecting its average performance. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare CRM’s performance with its peers.

Price Action: Over the past year, Salesforce stock declined 40.37%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, the stock rose 0.30% to close at $193.45.

