On Tuesday, Telegram founder Pavel Durov hit back at Russian authorities as Moscow tightens its grip on foreign apps.

Russia Clamps Down On Telegram Over Privacy

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced that it will impose further restrictions on Telegram, reported Reuters.

The watchdog cited the platform's failure to comply with local laws on personal data protection and content moderation.

Last August, Russia limited Telegram's voice and video calls and blocked Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) FaceTime in December.

In an interview with state media agency TASS, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "It is a great shame that the company is not carrying out laws that need to be observed."

Durov Defends Telegram's Privacy And Freedom

In response, Durov took to X and accused the Russian government of using restrictions to coerce citizens onto a surveilled alternative.

"Russia is restricting access to Telegram to force its citizens onto a state-controlled app built for surveillance and political censorship," he wrote on X.

Adding, "This authoritarian move won't change our course. Telegram stands for freedom and privacy, no matter the pressure."

He pointed to Iran's failed attempt to ban Telegram eight years ago, noting that people bypassed censorship to continue using the platform. "8 years ago, Iran tried the same strategy — and failed."

Russia Promotes MAX While Cracking Down On Foreign Apps

Russia has imposed restrictions on foreign apps while promoting its state-backed messaging service, MAX, which is being encouraged for government services and communications, the report said.

Critics warn that MAX could enable surveillance, though state media reject those claims.

