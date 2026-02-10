On Tuesday, Elon Musk was corrected by X's own Community Notes feature after amplifying a post that an ice cave video had been live-streamed from Antarctica using SpaceX's Starlink service.

Starlink Antarctica Claim Gains Traction

The exchange began after influencer Mario Nawfal posted a video of a cathedral-like ice cave, stating it was streamed live from Antarctica via Starlink.

Musk reinforced the assertion, re-posting Nawafal's post and saying, "This video was live-streamed from Antarctica using@Starlink."

X Community Notes Corrects Location To Patagonia

X's Community Notes feature added context to Musk's post, stating the video was not filmed in Antarctica but in Patagonia, a region spanning southern Argentina and Chile known for its glaciers and ice formations.

The person recording the video can be heard clearly saying they were in Patagonia.

The correction drew attention because it came on Musk's own platform, which relies on crowdsourced fact-checking to add context to potentially misleading posts.

Nawfal later also said, "sorry guys, I made a mistake. This is Patagonia, not Antarctica."

Paul Michael Joseph Denino, better known as Ice Poseidon, who posted the original video, did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Last month, Ice Poseidon said he was traveling to Santiago, Chile, for a week before boarding a boat to Antarctica for a planned 10-day livestream. The YouTuber added that he might also pass through Patagonia and joking that Starlink would be "working overtime" during the broadcasts.

Starlink, first launched in 2019, has expanded rapidly. In December, the company said it serves more than 9 million active customers across 155 countries and territories.

Photo: bella1105 / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



