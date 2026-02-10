Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has reportedly cut part of its workforce and reshuffled its executive leadership in recent weeks, affecting fewer than 1,000 employees and bringing new leaders to key business units.

The layoffs took place earlier this month and impacted teams across marketing, product and data, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

At the same time, the cloud software company has appointed six new or promoted executives to lead businesses, including Agentforce and Slack, replacing five high-profile leaders who have announced their departures since December, according to a separate report by the publication.

Salesforce, which has not publicly disclosed the layoffs, did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

AI And Job Cuts

The job cuts come as many tech companies trim staff while expanding their use of artificial intelligence, which is beginning to replace some routine work and reduce the need for certain roles.

In 2025, AI was cited as a reason for more than 54,000 layoffs, according to a December report from the consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

In September 2025, Salesforce cut 4,000 customer support jobs. CEO Marc Benioff confirmed the move on the Logan Bartlett Podcast, saying the firm’s support team had been reduced from 9,000 to 5,000 employees.

What’s Going On With CRM Stock?

Salesforce shares closed up 1.4% at $194.03 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock has lost about 40.7% in the past year.

The company is due to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 25, after markets close.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings highlight strong quality, but weak momentum and bearish price trends across all timeframes.

Image via Shutterstock