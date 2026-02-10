Italian automaker Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) has unveiled its first-ever electric supercar, which is designed by former Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) design head Jony Ive.

Ferrari Luce With 1000 HP, Four Electric Motors

The company officially unveiled its first-ever EV, dubbed "Luce," (pronounced Lu-chey) on Monday. The Luce will be powered by four electric motors and promises over 1,000 hp.

The EV will have four doors and four seats, with a 122 kWh battery and a 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds. It will feature a 330-mile range and weigh 5100 lbs. The Luce will feature physical buttons and a retro-inspired steering wheel.

There's also a 10-inch iPad-like infotainment screen, as well as a 12.5-inch instrument cluster with a physical needle in the digital speedometer. The vehicle will also feature paddle shifters behind the steering wheel to control torque delivery, which would induce gear-shifting sensations.

Advent Of All-Electric Hypercars

Price Action: RACE surged 0.70% to $336.13 at market close on Monday, surging 0.26% further to $337.00 during the after-hours session.

