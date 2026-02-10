According to SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son, access to artificial superintelligence should be considered “almost like a human right,” on par with electricity and motorization.

In an interview with TIME, Son said that 30 years from today, if any village or any country lacks access to superintelligence or superrobotics, it would be “dramatically left out.”

The CEO also cautioned that the failure to ensure equal access to technology could widen the economic disparities between countries.

The interview snippet was shared by the publication on X late Monday.

Telecom Arm Lifts Shares

Son’s remarks come as the company’s telecom arm, SoftBank Corp, raised its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday, leading to a surge of over 10% in SoftBank Group Corp’s shares in the Tokyo trading session, following over 6% jump on Monday amid Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi‘s landslide election victory.

The positive outlook for Arm Holdings Plc-ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) also contributed to the bullish sentiment toward SoftBank’s AI exposure.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, revenue was up 8% year over year to 5.2 trillion yen ($33 billion), and operating income also rising 8% to 884 billion yen ($5.69 billion). Buoyed by the strong performance, the telecom unit raised its full-year revenue forecast to 6.95 trillion yen ($45 billion) from 6.7 trillion yen ($43 billion).

SoftBank Doubles Down On AI Ecosystem

