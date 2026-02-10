Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, has reportedly secured a victory as the U.S. labor board has abandoned its battle against the space venture.

NLRB Walks Away From Two-Year SpaceX Dispute

The National Labor Relations Board has ended its two-year battle against SpaceX, reported Bloomberg on Monday, citing a letter sent to the attorneys of former SpaceX employees.

The battle was regarding the allegations that the company illegally fired eight engineers because they were involved in an open letter criticizing the billionaire.

In the letter, the NLRB cited the National Mediation Board, which has argued that the issue regarding SpaceX employees comes under NMB rather than NLRB and said it was "dismissing" the charge.

Workers under the authority of the NLRB have rights to engage in collective actions aimed at improving their conditions, with or without a union. On the other hand, employees covered by NBM are given fewer protections.

A Win For Musk, But Setback For Workers

While the decision marks a win for the tech mogul, one of the engineers fired by SpaceX said that the system isn't functioning the way it is supposed to.

SpaceX and NLRB did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

The development comes after SpaceX acquired Musk's AI venture company xAI. The deal valued the combined entity at about $1.25 trillion

