Rivian Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIVN) upcoming R2 crossover SUV was reportedly spotted testing in Alaska, according to recently surfaced images.

R2 Spotted In Fairbanks

On Sunday, a user on the social media platform Reddit shared pictures of the SUV undergoing testing in Fairbanks, Alaska. "Spotted it earlier today at our local Supercharger station and I’m now 99% sure it’s an R2," the user shared. The images also show the SUV charging at a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger.

The vehicle was likely undergoing cold-weather testing, which determines whether an EV is capable of performing in sub-zero conditions without issues, with colder temperatures having a negative effect on EV batteries in particular.

The Rivian R2's Importance

Rivian’s Self-Driving Goals

While it could seem like a tall order, Rivian's self-driving technology, which includes a LiDAR and camera-based approach, would also be seen in the upcoming R2 models and could provide a boost to the company's sales.

Rivian's Autonomy+ subscription, which would be available for a one-time payment of $2,500 or a monthly subscription fee of $49.99, could also be key in its pursuit to grow. The automaker has said that the technology would launch sometime in early 2026.

It’s worth noting that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is available with a $99/month subscription or as an $8,000 one-time payment until Valentine’s Day this year.

Price Action: RIVN surged 7.91% to $14.81 during regular trading on Friday and surged 1.09% to $14.97 during pre-market trading on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock