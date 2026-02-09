Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) has reached breakthroughs in its Sodium-ion, as well as solid-state battery pursuits.

10,000 Charging Cycles

The automaker shared in an investor note that its sodium-ion batteries would be capable of 10,000 cycles, CnEVPost reported on Sunday. The company also shared that its sodium-ion battery research platform had reached its third generation, the report suggests.

Typically, current batteries are capable of anywhere between 1,500 and 3,000 cycles. An enhanced cycle range for the EV battery could significantly increase its lifespan, helping the battery last for years.

For context, a typical Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery lasts for about 300,000 to 500,000 miles, which would translate to at least 1,500 charge cycles, according to UK-based used car platform Cinch. BYD, on the other hand, says its current Blade LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries can last for 5,000 cycles.

As far as the solid-state battery project goes, BYD shared that its sulfide solid-state battery could be in small-scale production by 2027, promising enhanced lifespan and faster charging times for the batteries.

BYD's Stock Sell-Off, Ford Partnership?

The news comes as BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares experienced a decline recently, fueled by the company's below-average sales in January in the Chinese domestic market. The automaker's sales fell 30% last month, selling 210,051 units, which was a 50% decline from its December 2025 performance.

