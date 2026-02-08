Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will take into account whether a vehicle is running the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) service to estimate its trade-in value on all Model S and X vehicles, as well as the Cyberbeast trim of the Cybertruck, with the Luxe Package being the main criterion for the offer.

FSD To Be Taken Into Account

The automaker, on Saturday, released updated FSD transfer terms and conditions, which also contain an FAQ section that addresses various FSD-related questions. The company, in one of the listed questions, also talks about FSD's impact on trade-in values.

Tesla says that, while FSD isn't taken into account when determining the trade-in value for vehicles, it will consider the FSD software on the Model Year 2026 Model X and Model S vehicles with the Luxe package. It will also consider the FSD on any Cyberbeast trim with the Luxe package.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared that the company will end the production of the Model S and X by the end of the quarter, with the Fremont, California, facility to be used to boost Optimus production instead.

Updated FSD Terms

The news comes as Tesla has announced multiple FSD transfer terms, sharing that the Free FSD transfers will end on March 31 this year. While the previous updates said that customers should take delivery of the vehicles by the March 31 deadline to qualify.

Now, Tesla says that customers will also qualify for the scheme if they place their new vehicle order by March 31. Once the offer is availed, the FSD will only be available on the new vehicle.

Price Action: TSLA surged 3.50% to $411.11 at market close on Friday, further gaining 0.66% to $413.83 during the overnight session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock