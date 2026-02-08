On Sunday evening, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, said viewers who can decode hidden clues in his Super Bowl ad could walk away with $1 million as Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) debuts a creator-led pitch for Slack's AI tools.

MrBeast Unveils $1 Million Super Bowl Puzzle Challenge

MrBeast shared a clip of a Salesforce Super Bowl ad featuring him on X, telling fans, "First person to solve the puzzle in my new Super Bowl ad wins $1,000,000! Good luck."

The about 30-second spot, which aired during the Feb. 8 game, shows Donaldson announcing he has placed $1 million inside a vault that can only be unlocked by solving a series of puzzles.

Clues briefly flash on screen throughout the commercial, encouraging viewers to rewatch and analyze the ad frame by frame.

Salesforce Promotes Slack AI With Creator Power

The ad is designed to promote Slackbot, an AI assistant embedded in Salesforce-owned Slack that helps users find information, summarize conversations and automate tasks.

Unlike previous Super Bowl campaigns featuring Hollywood stars such as Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson promoting Agentforce, Salesforce opted to partner with a digital-first creator with massive reach.

Donaldson, 27, is the most-subscribed creator on YouTube, with about 466 million subscribers on his main channel.

Earlier this week, he shared a teasing video about the ad on his channel, which at the time of writing had more than 4.5 million views.

Price Action: Salesforce shares are up 0.10% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Salesforce shares score highly on Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings for quality but show a negative price trend across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Joe Seer On Shutterstock.com