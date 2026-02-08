Elon Musk took a significant step towards potentially becoming the world’s first trillionaire by merging his aerospace company, SpaceX, with his artificial intelligence firm, xAI. The merger valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion, dramatically boosting Musk’s net worth to approximately $845 billion.

According to a report, this consolidation marks a shift in Musk’s financial focus from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to SpaceX, which now constitutes nearly two-thirds of his wealth. The merger has sparked discussions about Musk’s strategic direction, highlighting his ambitions in the aerospace and AI sectors.

How SpaceX Merger Transforms Musk’s Wealth

With Musk’s ownership in the new entity estimated at around 43%, his stake is valued at over $530 billion. This development underscores a rapid transformation in his fortunes, as the tech magnate’s wealth is increasingly tied to SpaceX rather than Tesla, reports CNBC.

“A majority of Mr. Musk’s wealth is now derived from other business ventures,” Tesla noted in its latest proxy filing.

SpaceX’s merger with xAI is seen as a strategic move to access larger capital markets, particularly as xAI’s AI model development requires significant funding. “You’ve muddied up your story a little bit as a pure-play SpaceX shareholder, but the opportunity has gotten a lot bigger,” Greg Martin, managing director at Rainmaker Securities, told the outlet.

Could Musk Really Become A Trillionaire?

For Musk to achieve trillionaire status, SpaceX would need to reach a valuation of approximately $1.6 trillion, assuming Tesla’s stock price remains stable. This target highlights the importance of SpaceX’s growth trajectory in Musk’s financial strategy.

As CNBC noted, Musk’s ambitions are not without challenges. The merger’s potential regulatory scrutiny and xAI’s ongoing investigations in multiple jurisdictions could pose hurdles. Additionally, Musk’s incentive to maintain focus on Tesla remains, given the company’s new pay package that could be worth $1 trillion if certain milestones are met.

The Financial Shift From Tesla To SpaceX

While Tesla’s brand value and core auto sales face declines, Musk’s focus appears to be shifting towards SpaceX’s potential in the defense and satellite sectors. This pivot is driven by SpaceX’s lucrative contracts with the federal government, valued at over $20 billion, according to FedScout research.

Investment firm CEO Ross Gerber speculated that Musk might eventually merge SpaceX and Tesla into a single entity under the brand name X, potentially listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

“This huge entity would make it easier for them to raise money and borrow,” Gerber said. “How else is Musk supposed to compete and become a major AI player?”