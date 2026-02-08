The week was a whirlwind of activity in the tech and auto sectors. From Uber Technologies hitting a new user milestone to Alphabet’s Waymo facing scrutiny, the news was buzzing. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Uber’s User Base And New CFO

Uber Technologies has reached a new milestone with 200 million monthly users. The ride-hailing giant also reported a 20% year-over-year revenue growth, hitting $14.37 billion and surpassing analyst consensus estimates. However, the company’s adjusted EPS of 71 cents fell short of the 80 cents estimate.

Waymo’s Remote Guidance Controversy

Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has raised concerns about Waymo’s use of remote workers in the Philippines to guide autonomous vehicles (AVs) in the U.S. The senator criticized the Alphabet subsidiary for this practice, stating that it should alarm us all.

Ford’s Potential Partnership With Geely

Ford Motor Co. is reportedly in talks with China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. for a potential partnership. The collaboration could see Geely utilizing Ford's factory space in Europe for vehicle manufacturing. The discussions also involve potential sharing of vehicle technologies, including automated driving.

Tesla’s Call For Federal Self-Driving Framework

Tesla Inc.’s Engineering VP, Lars Moravy, has urged the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee to establish a federal framework for autonomous vehicles. Moravy emphasized that autonomous vehicles are the future and present an opportunity to improve safety and accessibility.

Waymo’s Investigation Following Incident

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into more than 3,000 Waymo vehicles following an incident where a Waymo autonomous vehicle struck a child near an elementary school. The investigation will examine Waymo AVs fitted with the company’s 5th-generation autonomous suite.

