The week was a rollercoaster ride for the market, with major companies like Amazon.com Inc, Snap Inc, Alphabet Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co making significant announcements.

Let’s dive into the key highlights.

Amazon’s Q4 Earnings: A Mixed Bag

The e-commerce behemoth, Amazon, unveiled its Q4 financial results. The report showcased a blend of hits and misses, with AWS growth hitting its fastest rate in three years and a projected CapEx of $200 Billion in 2026.

Snap’s Stock Soars Post Q4 Earnings

Snap Inc. reported a surprising Q4 earnings of three cents per share, beating the consensus estimate for a loss of three cents. This unexpected turn of events led to a climb in Snap’s stock.

Alphabet’s Q4 Highlights: Google Cloud and YouTube Shine

Alphabet Inc. reported a Q4 revenue of $113.83 billion, surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $111.31 billion. The report highlighted a 48% increase in Google Cloud revenue and YouTube topping $60 billion for 2025.

Palantir Stock Dips

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. slipped, following a nearly 7% jump on Tuesday, fueled by a strong Q4 earnings beat. The stock seems to be caught in a broader sell-off, with the Nasdaq down 2.36% and the Energy sector declining 1.80%.

TSMC’s $17B Expansion In Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is reportedly preparing for a significant expansion in Japan, with plans to upgrade to advanced 3nm chips in a $17B expansion.

