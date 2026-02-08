Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced a limited-time offer allowing customers to transfer their Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature to a new Tesla vehicle.

FSD Transfer Program Details

Tesla stated on its website that the FSD transfer program is available for orders placed by Mar. 31, 2026.

Customers interested in this offer must place an order for a new Tesla vehicle by the specified deadline. The transfer of FSD from an existing vehicle to a new one is permitted, but only the new vehicle will have access to the feature.

Eligibility Details

To qualify, customers must be the legal owner and registrant of the current vehicle with FSD purchased outright. Both vehicles must be under the same Tesla Account, and all terms and conditions must be agreed upon before delivery.

The program is subject to change or termination at any time and cannot be applied retroactively. Vehicles under active lease, business, commercial, or pre-owned orders are not eligible.

Additionally, the transferring vehicle must not be involved in any pending cancellation or buyback requests or have outstanding liens or balances.

Tesla's FSD Updates

This announcement follows a series of updates regarding Tesla’s FSD transfer policies. On January 19, Tesla shared that the free FSD transfer service would conclude at the end of March.

Additionally, on January 27, updated the terms for FSD transfers, specifying that customers taking delivery between Apr. 24, 2025, and Mar. 31, 2026, could be eligible for free transfers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock