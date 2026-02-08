A federal judge has ruled that Elon Musk must sit for a deposition to answer questions about his role in dismantling USAID, rejecting his legal team’s attempt to avoid questioning under the apex doctrine.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has hailed a new funding bill signed by President Donald Trump that pulls over half a billion dollars in funds from EV-related schemes.

Earnings Release

Alphabet reported fourth-quarter revenue of $113.83 billion, beating a Street consensus estimate of $111.31 billion and earnings per share of $2.82, beating a Street consensus estimate of $2.63.

Telecommunication & Retail

Amazon announced that it delivered over 13 billion items globally at record speeds in 2025, with more than 8 billion items reaching U.S. Prime members the same or next day.

Smartphones & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense, Automobiles

The Elon Musk-led SpaceX is reportedly pushing for an expedited entry into major stock indexes, potentially altering the traditional IPO timeline.

Tesla filed new trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its awaited Roadster.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has warned that Alphabet‘s self-driving service Waymo is employing remote workers in the Philippines to guide AVs in some situations.

Tesla unveiled a new All-Wheel Drive variant of the Model Y in the U.S. and Puerto Rico following CEO Elon Musk‘s Model S and X discontinuation announcement.

Software & Semiconductors

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Anthropic has released an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence model, launching Claude Opus 4.6.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman mocked Elon Musk after a federal judge ruled that the billionaire’s fraud claims over ChatGPT-maker’s nonprofit origins can proceed to trial.