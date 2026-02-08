The week was packed with news. Here's a roundup of the top Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stories you might have missed.

Musk: Apple ‘Carpet Bombed’ Tesla Engineers With Recruiting Calls

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , disclosed that Apple aggressively pursued Tesla engineers with incessant recruiting calls and lucrative pay offers during Apple’s abandoned electric vehicle project. This revelation came during a recent conversation with Stripe co-founder John Collison and podcaster Dwarkesh Patel.

Apple Just Had The Biggest Quarter In iPhone History

Apple Inc. achieved its most significant sales quarter, expanding its market share to 69%. This was despite weak sales in both low-end and premium Android devices, which hindered overall growth.

If Apple CEO Tim Cook Steps Down In 2026, Here’s Who Could Take Over

Rumors of a leadership shakeup at Apple are gaining traction, with prediction markets indicating a 33% chance that CEO Tim Cook might step down before 2027.

Apple To Give Qualcomm Holiday Boost

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft Anchor T. Rowe Price's New Active ETF

