The San Francisco-based AI startup is equipping employees across all departments with tools to build apps and automate tasks, even if they have no prior coding experience.

Non-Technical Staff Use AI To Build Business Apps

On Saturday, Checkr, known for its AI-powered background check technology, is rolling out an initiative called "vibe coding," where staff in roles like HR, finance, and legal use AI to create business applications, reported Business Insider.

CEO Daniel Yanisse said the company has already seen widespread adoption.

"We gave every employee a monthly stipend to try AI tools, and we did AI days and demos. After one year, 95% of the employees use prompting daily," Yanisse told BI.

He added, "This year, we're going to level up and move to building with AI, as in vibe coding."

AI Tools Help Automate Workflows And Solve Practical Problems

Employees are creating apps that automate workflows and solve practical challenges, such as cleaning up large spreadsheets.

Checkr is testing multiple AI development tools, including Lovable, Replit, Claude Code, and Cursor, with Lovable recommended for beginners and Cursor showing strong adoption among engineers and non-technical staff alike.

"AI solution engineers who are available to actually partner and help, so they would come and help you and unstuck you if you have a problem, and take you all the way to success," Yanisse said.

AI ‘Vibe Coding’ Drives Innovation And Challenges

Earlier, Peter Steinberger, creator of the viral AI agent Clawdbot (now OpenClaw), said his obsession with "vibe coding" became so intense that he stepped back for his mental health.

Clawdbot, which integrates with apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, allows users to manage schedules, oversee AI coding sessions, and create virtual employees.

Steinberger warned that AI-assisted coding could become addictive without clear project goals.

OpenAI board chair Bret Taylor said the bigger shift was toward autonomous AI agents that could perform tasks without human intervention, predicting they would replace traditional apps and dashboards.

While AI lowered development costs, maintaining code remained challenging, making off-the-shelf solutions appealing.

